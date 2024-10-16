Earnings Summary: Highlights of Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2024 results

Financial services company Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) on Wednesday reported earnings for the third quarter of 2024.
- Third-quarter underlying net income decreased to $354 million from $418 million in the year-ago quarter
- On a per-share basis, underlying earnings were $0.79 in Q3, compared to $0.89 in the same period of 2023
- Net income attributable to shareholders was $344 million in the September quarter, vs. $400 million a year earlier
- The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 6% decrease in revenues to $1.90 billion
- Citizens declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on November 13 to shareholders of record on October 30, 2024
- Net interest income decreased 10% year-over-year to $1.37 billion during the three months
- Total non-interest income was $532 million in Q3, compared to $492 million last year
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total reported sales increased 4.9% year-over-year to $10.6 billion. Organic sales growth was 7.6%. Net earnings increased 14.6% to
Key highlights from US Bancorp’s (USB) Q3 2024 earnings results
US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total net revenue decreased 2.4% year-over-year to $6.86 billion. Net income applicable to US Bancorp common shareholders increased
United Airlines (UAL) Q3 earnings decline despite higher revenues; results beat
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the third quarter, despite an increase in revenues. Both earnings and revenues came in above analysts’