Earnings Summary: Highlights of Constellation Energy’s Q2 2025 report

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a leading clean energy company, on Thursday announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Second-quarter earnings rose to $2.67 per share from $2.58 per share in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024
- On an adjusted basis, operating earnings increased to $1.91 per share in Q2 from $1.68 per share last year
- Operating revenues rose to $6.10 billion in the June quarter from $5.48 billion in the prior-year quarter
- During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately $400 million of its common stock
- Constellation signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Meta for the full output of the Clinton Clean Energy Center
- It received regulatory approval from various agencies, including the New York State Public Service Commission, for the acquisition of Calpine
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Q3 2025 may have been mixed but Disney (DIS) has ambitious plans for all its businesses
Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) were down over 2% on Wednesday after the company delivered mixed results for the third quarter of 2025. The top and bottom
SHOP Earnings: Shopify Q2 FY25 profit rises on higher revenues
E-commerce company Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenue and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. There was a sharp increase in gross
UBER Earnings: Uber Technologies reports higher Q2 revenue and profit
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenues and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The ride-hailing company also provided guidance for the