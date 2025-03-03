Earnings Summary: Highlights of Dell Technologies’ Q4 2025 results

IT solutions provider Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) has reported a double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase in revenues.
- Fourth-quarter revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $23.9 billion; Infrastructure Solutions revenue rose 22%
- The company reported record earnings of $2.15 per share for Q4, up 30% year over year
- On an adjusted basis, earnings climbed 18% annually to $2.68 per share
- Fourth-quarter operating income was $2.2 billion, up 40% year over year
- The management expects full-year FY26 revenue to be between $101.0 billion and $105.0 billion
- Full-year reported earnings and adjusted earnings are expected to be $7.85 per share and $9.30 per share, respectively
- For the first quarter of FY26, the management expects revenue to be between $22.5 billion and $23.5 billion
- First-quarter adjusted profit is expected to be $1.65 per share
