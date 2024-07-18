Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: Highlights of DR Horton’s Q3 2024 financial results
Homebuilder D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) on Thursday reported higher net income and revenues for the third quarter of 2024.
- In the third quarter of 2024, Horton’s earnings per share increased 5% from last year to $4.10
- Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.35 billion in the June quarter from $1.34 billion a year earlier
- Consolidated pre-tax income increased 1% to $1.8 billion in Q3, with a pre-tax profit margin of 18.1%
- Total revenues increased 2% to $10.0 billion during the three months; homes closed rose 5% to 24,155 units and 6% in value to $9.2 billion
- Net sales orders edged up 1% to 23,001 homes and were flat in value at $8.7 billion in the June quarter
- Rental operations pre-tax income was $64.2 million in Q3, on $413.7 million of revenues from sales of 790 single-family rental homes and 610 multi-family rental units
- The company repurchased 3 million shares for $441.4 million and paid cash dividends of $98.5 million during the quarter
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $10.4 billion. Net earnings decreased 5% to $1.3 billion, or $0.74 per share,
Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q2 2024 earnings results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 7.1% year-over-year to $1.09 billion. Net income increased 29.8% to $142 million and EPS grew
United Airlines (UAL) Q2 adj. earnings drop but beat estimates; revenue up 6%
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024 when the company's revenues increased year-over-year. The bottom line came in above