Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Highlights of HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2024 financial results
Hospital chain HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) on Friday announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
- Fourth-quarter revenues increased to $18.29 billion from $17.3 billion in the comparable quarter a year earlier
- Net income attributable to the company was $1.44 billion or $5.63 per share in Q4, vs. $1.61 billion or $5.93 per share last year
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.71 billion in the December quarter, compared to $3.62 billion in Q4 2023
- Cash flows from operating activities came in at $2.56 billion in the fourth quarter
- Same-facility admissions increased by 3% and same-facility equivalent admissions rose by 3.1%
- The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share, to be paid on March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 17, 2025
- For fiscal 2025, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $72.80 billion to $75.80 billion
- The forecast for full-year net Income is in the $5.85 -$6.29 billion range; EPS is expected to be between $24.05 and $25.85 in FY25
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
American Express (AXP) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $17.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year, or 10% on an
VZ Earnings: Verizon Q4 2024 adj. profit rises; revenue up 1.6%
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Friday reported a modest increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The telecom giant's revenue rose 1.6% Adjusted earnings edged up to
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings: 4Q24 Key Numbers
Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported revenue of $2.41 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 25% from the same period a year ago, driven by growth in da