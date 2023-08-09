Earnings Summary: Highlights of Illumina’s Q2 2023 results

Biotechnology company Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
- Second-quarter revenue came in at $1.18 billion, up 1% from Q2 2022; a 3% increase on a constant currency basis
- Net loss per share was $1.48 in Q2, compared to a loss per share of $3.40 in the year-ago quarter
- On an adjusted basis, it was earnings of $0.32 per share for Q2 2023, compared to $0.57 per share last year
- The company expects fiscal year 2023 consolidated revenue growth of approximately 1%
- It is looking for a loss in the range of $2.08 per share to $1.93 per share for fiscal 2023
- Full-year adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.75 to $0.90
