Earnings Summary: Highlights of Illumina’s Q2 2023 results

Biotechnology company Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

  • Second-quarter revenue came in at $1.18 billion, up 1% from Q2 2022; a 3% increase on a constant currency basis
  • Net loss per share was $1.48 in Q2, compared to a loss per share of $3.40 in the year-ago quarter
  • On an adjusted basis, it was earnings of $0.32 per share for Q2 2023, compared to $0.57 per share last year
  • The company expects fiscal year 2023 consolidated revenue growth of approximately 1%
  • It is looking for a loss in the range of $2.08 per share to $1.93 per share for fiscal 2023
  • Full-year adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.75 to $0.90

