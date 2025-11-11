Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Interpublic Group’s Q3 2025 results
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG), a provider of marketing solutions, has reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Total revenue, including billable expenses, was $2.49 billion in the September quarter, vs. $2.63 billion in the year-ago period
- Revenue before billable expenses declined 5% year-over-year to $2.14 billion, with an organic decrease of 2.9%
- Reported net income was $124.2 million or $0.34 per share in Q3, compared to $20.1 million or $0.05 per share last year
- Q3 Operating income climbed to $219 million from $132.9 million in the corresponding period of 2024
- Adjusted EBITA declined 37% to $242.8 million in Q3 from $ $385.3 million in the year-ago quarter
- The management expects charges totaling $450-475 in connection with recently initiated restructuring actions, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2025
