Earnings Summary: Highlights of Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4 2024 results
Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a sustainable building solutions provider, announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024. It also provided guidance for the first quarter.
- Fourth-quarter sales increased 7% year-over-year to $6.25 billion and grew 10% organically
- Adjusted profit increased to $1.28 per share in the September quarter from $1.05 per share in Q4 2023
- Net income attributable to the company was $633 million in the first quarter, vs. $549 million last year
- On a per-share basis, Q3 earnings rose to $0.95 per share from $0.80 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Fourth-quarter orders increased 8% organically year-over-year; the building Solutions backlog was $13.1 billion, up 7% organically
- For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the management expects organic sales growth of mid-single digits
- Adjusted segment EBITA margin is expected to be ~14.5% in Q1; the guidance for adjusted EPS before special items is $0.57-$0.60 for the first quarter
