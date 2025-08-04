Earnings Summary: Highlights of Loews Corporation’s Q2 2025 report

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), a diversified company with businesses in areas like insurance and hospitality, on Monday announced results for the second quarter of fiscal 22025.
- Net income increased to $391 million or $1.87 per share in the second quarter from $369 million or $1.67 per share in the year-ago quarter
- CNA Financial‘s net income attributable to Loews decreased year-over-year, while Boardwalk Pipelines’ net income improved
- Loews Hotels’ Q2 profit decreased year-over-year, primarily due to lower equity income from joint ventures
- Second-quarter revenues rose to $4.56 billion from $4.27 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier
- Book value per share moved up to $84.42 as of June 30, 2025, from $79.49 a year earlier
- The company had $3.4 billion of cash and investments and $1.8 billion of debt as of June 30, 2025
- Loews repurchased 2.9 million shares during the second quarter of 2025 for a total cost of $251 million
