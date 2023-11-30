Earnings Summary: Highlights of NetApp’s Q2 2024 financial results

Cloud service provider NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a decline in revenues.
- Second-quarter net revenues decreased 6% annually to $1.56 billion from $1.66 billion in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2023
- Hybrid Cloud revenue decreased during the three months, while Public Cloud revenue increased
- Billings dropped 9% annually to $1.45 billion in the second quarter from $1.60 billion a year earlier
- NetApp Public Cloud’s annualized revenue run rate edged up 1% year-over-year to $609 million in Q2
- Q2 net income was $233 million, compared to $750 million in the second quarter of last year
- On a per-share basis, profit came in at $1.10, compared to $3.41 in the year-ago quarter; adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, rose to $1.58 from $1.48 last year
