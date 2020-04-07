The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX): Q2 2020 Earnings Snapshot

— The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.29 per share expected.
— Q2 revenue fell 5% to $623.8 million, vs. $799 million expected.
— Orders for 8,500 diversified railcars were received during the quarter, with over 50% originating from international sources. New railcar backlog increased to 30,800 units with an estimated value of $3.2 billion.
— Due to the impact of COVID-19, the company cut down its global workforce by 3,500 and also suspended its fiscal 2020 guidance.
— GBX shares ended their last trading session over 9% in green on Monday.
