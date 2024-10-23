Earnings Summary: Highlights of NextEra Energy’s Q3 2024 results

Energy infrastructure company NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Wednesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The company also provided guidance.
- Third-quarter net income attributable to NextEra Energy rose to $1.85 billion or $0.90 per share from $1.22 billion or $0.60 per share last year
- On an adjusted basis, September-quarter earnings were $2.13 billion or $1.03 per share vs. $1.92 billion or $0.94 per share in Q3 2023
- For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.23 to $3.43
- For 2025, 2026, and 2027, it expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the ranges of $3.45 to $3.70, $3.63 to $4.00, and $3.85 to $4.32, respectively
- The company continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at a roughly 10% rate per year through at least 2026, off a 2024 base
