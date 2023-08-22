Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Q3 2023 results
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), a provider of systems for applying adhesives, sealants, and coatings, Tuesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
- Total sales came in at $649 million in the third quarter, which is down 2% from the prior-year quarter
- Operating profit was $171 million in the July quarter, compared to $184.9 million a year earlier
- Third-quarter EBITDA totaled $208 million, which represents around 32% of sales
- Net income declined to $127.9 million or $2.22 per share in Q3 from $141.8 million or $2.45 per share last year
- Adjusted earnings per share were $2.35, down 6% from the prior-year adjusted earnings per share of $2.49
- Industrial Precision Solutions sales edged down 1% year-over-year to $338 million in Q3; Medical and Fluid Solutions sales dropped 6%
- At $140 million, Advanced Technology Solutions sales were down 3% from the prior-year third quarter
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Medtronic (MDT) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $7.7 billion, up 4.5% on a reported basis and 6% on an organic basis, from the
Infographic: Key highlights from Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Q2 2023 earnings results
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total sales were $25 billion compared to $27.4 billion in the same period a year ago. Comparable sales decreased
Kohl’s (KSS) to report Q2 results this week. Here is what to expect
A few months ago, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) brought cheer to its shareholders by delivering a surprise profit for the first quarter and confirming full-year guidance, but it seems the