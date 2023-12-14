Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Q4 2023 results
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), which designs and manufactures dispensing equipment for consumer and industrial adhesives and sealants, announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- October-quarter sales increased 5% year-over-year to $719.3 million from $683.6 million in the year-ago quarter
- At $127.8 million, net income was down 10% from $141.2 million reported in Q4 2022
- Earnings per share came in at $2.22 in Q4, compared to $2.44 in the corresponding period last year
- The company said its Q4 operating profit increased to $185 million from $177.6 million last year
- EBITDA rose an impressive 12% in Q4 to a quarterly record of $227 million, which is 32% of total sales
- For fiscal 2024, the management expects sales growth in the range of 4% to 9% compared to the prior year
- Full-year adjusted EPS is expected to grow between 1% to 8%
