Earnings Summary: Highlights of Nordson’s Q4 2025 report

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), which designs and manufactures dispensing equipment for consumer and industrial adhesives and sealants, has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Fourth-quarter sales increased 1% year-over-year to $752 million; Advanced Technology Solutions sales were down 4%
- Industrial Precision Solutions sales decreased 2% from last year, while Medical and Fluid Solutions sales rose 10%
- Net income was $152 million or $2.69 per share in Q4, compared $122 million or $2.12 per share last year
- Adjusted net income rose to $171 million in the fourth quarter from $160 million in the prior-year period
- On a per-share basis, adjusted earnings moved up to $3.03 from $2.78 in the corresponding quarter last year
- BITDA was $256 million, or 34% of sales, in Q4, an increase of 6% from $241 million, or 32% of sales, reported in the prior-year quarter
- For the first quarter, the company expects sales to be in the range of $630 million to $670 million, and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.25 to $2.45
- The management expects sales to be in the range of $2.83 billion to $2.95 billion in fiscal 2026.
- Full-year adjusted earnings are forecasted to be in the range of $10.80 per share to $11.50 per share
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Costco (COST) reports strong growth in Q1 FY26 earnings; revenue up 8%
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has reported an increase in net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenues grew 8.3% year-over-year. The Issaquah, Washington-headquartered warehouse giant’s total revenues
AVGO Earnings: Broadcom reports higher Q4 FY25 revenue, profit; results beat
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers also surpassed analysts' expectations. Adjusted
Lamb Weston (LW) is set to report Q2 2026 earnings next week, here’s what to look for
Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) rose over 1% on Thursday. The stock has gained 4% over the past three months. The French fry giant is slated to