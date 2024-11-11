Categories Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Earnings Summary: Highlights of Paramount’s Q3 2024 results

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) has announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting a 6% decrease in revenues.

  • Third-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $6.73 billion
  • DTC revenue increased by 10% during the three months, while TV Media revenues decreased by 6%
  • At $590 million, Filmed Entertainment revenue was down 34%
  • The company reported net income attributable to shareholders of $1 million for Q3, compared to $295 million or $0.43 per share last year
  • Operating income decreased to $337 million in the September quarter from $621 million in the year-ago quarter
  • Total costs and expenses came in at $6.39 billion in Q3, vs. 6.51 billion a year earlier

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Earnings Preview: What to look for when Shopify reports Q3 results

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) delivered an impressive financial performance in the first half of fiscal 2024, navigating a mixed consumer spending environment. The e-commerce firm looks poised to maintain the

Beyond Meat (BYND): A few points to note on the plant-based meat company’s 3Q24 performance

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) were down over 2% on Friday. The stock has dropped 11% over the past three months. The company reported its third quarter 2024

DBX Earnings: A snapshot of Dropbox’s Q3 2024 results

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Revenues rose modestly during the quarter. The company, a leading cloud-based document management platform,

Tags

entertainmentMedia

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top