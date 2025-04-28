Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Roper Technologies (ROP) Q1 2025 results
Software company Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROP) on Monday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025.
- First-quarter revenue increased 12% annually to $1.88 billion; acquisition contribution was up 8% and organic revenue was up 5%
- Net income decreased 13% year-over-year to $331 million in the March quarter, and earnings per share dropped 14% to $3.06
- On an adjusted basis, net income increased 8% from last year to $4.78 per share in the first quarter
- At $740 million, first-quarter adjusted EBITDA was up 9%.
- Operating cash flow decreased by 1% YoY to $529 million, while trailing-twelve-months adjusted operating cash flow increased by 12%
- The company now expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $19.80-$20.05, compared to previous guidance of $19.75-$20.00
- The revenue growth outlook for FY25 has been revised up to ~12% from the earlier guidance of ~10%
- It continues to expect organic revenue growth to be 6 –7% in fiscal 2025
