Earnings Summary: Highlights of Roper Technologies (ROP) Q2 2023 results
Software company Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROP) has announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues and earnings.
- Second-quarter revenue increased 17% from last year to $1.53 billion; organic revenue was up 9%
- Net income, on an unadjusted basis, increased to $364.9 million or $3.40 per share in Q2 from $268.8 million or $2.52 per share last year
- Adjusted earnings increased 20% to $4.12 per share; at $617 million, second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was up 20%
- Operating cash flow came in at $320 million in the quarter; adjusted operating cash flow increased by 20%
- The company raised its full-year earnings per share guidance to $16.36-$16.50 from the earlier outlook of $16.10-$16.30
- For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $4.16 and $4.20
