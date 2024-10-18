Earnings Summary: Highlights of Schlumberger’s Q3 2024 financial results

Energy infrastructure company Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) on Friday announced results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting a 10% year-over-year in revenues
- Third-quarter revenue increased 10% annually to $9.16 billion; it was broadly unchanged sequentially
- Net income attributable to the company came in at $1.19 billion in the September quarter, a 6% growth from last year
- Net income, on a per-share basis, advanced 6% annually to $0.83; up 8% quarter-over-quarter
- Adjusted earnings, excluding charges and credits, was $0.89 per share in Q3, higher by 14%
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA grew 13% annually and 2% quarter-over-quarter to $2.34 billion
- At the end of the quarter, the company had cash flow from operations of $2.45 billion and free cash flow of $1.81 billion
- During the quarter, the board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share
