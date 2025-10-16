Earnings Summary: Highlights of Snap-on’s Q3 2025 results

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA), a leading manufacturer of tools and equipment, on Thursday reported an increase in earnings and revenue for the third quarter of 2025.
- Net sales were $1.19 billion in the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 3.8% from the year-ago quarter
- Financial services revenue was $101.1 million in Q3, compared to $100.4 million in the year-ago quarter
- Q3 net earnings rose to $265.4 million or $5.02 per share from $251.1 million or $4.70 per share a year ago
- Snap-on reported operating earnings, before financial services, of $278.5 million for Q3, vs. $252.4 million last year
- As a percentage of net sales, operating earnings before financial services moved up to 23.4% from 22.0% in Q3 2024
- The effective income tax rate dropped to 22.6% in the third quarter of 2025 from 22.9% in the prior-year quarter
- For fiscal 2025, Snap-on forecasts the effective income tax rate in the range of 22% to 23%
