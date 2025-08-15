Earnings Summary: Highlights of Tapestry’s (TPR) Q4 2025 report

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading luxury fashion company, has reported an increase in net sales and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $7.01 billion in the fourth quarter, on both a reported and constant currency basis.
- The company reported a net loss of $517 million or $2.49 per share in Q4, on a reported basis, compared to a profit of $159 million or $0.68 per share in the prior-year period
- On an adjusted basis, it was a net income of $223 million or $1.04 per share in Q4, vs. $217 million or $0.92 per share in Q4 2024
- Gross profit totaled $1.32 billion in Q4; gross margin was 76.3%, an increase of 140 basis points, driven by operational improvements of approximately 200 basis points
- For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue to be $7.2 billion, representing low-single-digit year-over-year growth
- Full-year operating margin is expected to be above the prior year, reflecting more than 250 basis points of underlying margin expansion
- Earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $5.30 to $5.45 in FY26, representing a 4-7% YoY growth
