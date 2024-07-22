Categories Earnings, Finance

Earnings Summary: Highlights of Truist Financial Corp’s Q2 2024 results

Financial services company Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) announced operating results for the second quarter of 2024.

  • Net income available to common shareholders was $826 million or $0.62 per share in Q2, compared to $1.23 billion or $0.92 per share in the year-ago quarter
  • Second-quarter adjusted earnings edged down to $0.91 per share from $0.92 per share in the same period last year
  • Total revenues decreased year-over-year due primarily to securities losses; adjusted revenues were up 3% year-over-year due to higher net interest income
  • Net interest income decreased 2% from last year to $3.58 billion during the three months
  • Noninterest expense rose modestly to $3.09 billion in Q2 from $3.05 billion a year earlier

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

VZ Earnings: All you need to know about Verizon’s Q2 2024 earnings results

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenue was $32.8 billion, up 0.6% from the same period last year. Consolidated net income

Important Takeaways from Netflix’s (NFLX) Q2 2024 report

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has expanded its subscriber base consistently in recent years, with growth accelerating after it launched a crackdown on password sharing a year ago. While delivering better-than-expected

American Express (AXP): Main takeaways from the Q2 2024 earnings report

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) dropped over 3% on Friday after the company delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2024. Profits beat expectations while revenue came

Tags

Bankingfinancial services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top