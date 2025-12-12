Earnings Summary: Highlights of Zedge’s (ZDGE) Q1 2026 report

Content distribution platform Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American: ZDGE) has reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The company’s active subscriptions reached a record high during the quarter.
- Zedge’s total revenue increased 5.8% year-over-year to $7.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026
- Active subscriptions reached a record 1.1 million in Q1, up 54% year-over-year; subscription revenue grew 29%
- Average Revenue Per Monthly Active User climbed 29% year-over-year during the three months
- Net income was $0.8 million or $0.06 per share in Q1, compared to a loss of $0.3 million or $0.02 per share last year
- Adjusted net income was $0.9 million or $0.07 in the October quarter, compared to break-even last year
- Free cash flow came in at $0.6 million in the first quarter; adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Costco (COST) reports strong growth in Q1 FY26 earnings; revenue up 8%
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has reported an increase in net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenues grew 8.3% year-over-year. The Issaquah, Washington-headquartered warehouse giant’s total revenues
AVGO Earnings: Broadcom reports higher Q4 FY25 revenue, profit; results beat
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers also surpassed analysts' expectations. Adjusted
Lamb Weston (LW) is set to report Q2 2026 earnings next week, here’s what to look for
Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) rose over 1% on Thursday. The stock has gained 4% over the past three months. The French fry giant is slated to