Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Zedge (ZDGE) reports Q1 2024 earnings: Here’s everything you need to know
Content distribution platform Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American: ZDGE) has reported a modest increase in revenues for the first quarter of 2024. The company’s comprehensive loss narrowed in Q1.
Total revenues moved up 3% year-over-year to $7.1 million in the October quarter. At the end of the quarter, Zedge had around 28.5 million monthly active users.
The company reported a comprehensive loss of $0.38 million for the first quarter, compared to a loss of $0.43 million last year. On a per-share basis, it was breakeven in Q1, vs. a loss of $0.01 in the prior-year period.
“We have completed the global rollout of pAInt, our generative AI wallpaper maker, and launched pAInt’s print-on-demand feature immediately before Thanksgiving. Additionally, we benefited from redesigning Emojipedia’s website, as its enhanced site performance yielded much faster load times and continued optimization of the advertising experience,” said Jonathan Reich, chief executive officer of Zedge.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
What are eBay’s (EBAY) expectations for the near term?
Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) stayed red on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 6% over the past three months. During the inflationary period, eBay emerged as an ideal platform
FedEx (FDX) to report Q2 earnings on December 19. Here’s what to expect
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) entered fiscal 2024 on a mixed note, reporting higher earnings for the first quarter despite a decline in revenues. It will be unveiling second-quarter numbers next
Key takeaways from Oracle’s (ORCL) Q2 2024 earnings report
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) this week delivered mixed results for the second quarter -- earnings topped expectations while revenues missed the Street view. The updated version of Oracle