ZDGE Earnings: Highlights of Zedge’s Q3 2023 results

Content distribution platform Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American: ZDGE) has reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a profit last year. However, the tech firm’s revenues increased by 8%.
Total revenues moved up 8% year-over-year to $6.7 million in the April quarter. At the end of the quarter, Zedge had around 32.0 million monthly active users.
The company reported a net loss of $7.7 million or $0.55 per share for the third quarter, compared to a profit of $0.8 million or $0.05 per share in the prior-year period.
“In the Zedge marketplace, Monthly Active Users (MAU2), Average Revenue Per MAU (ARPMAU2), and Zedge Premium’s Gross Transaction Value (GTV2) were all essentially flat compared to last year despite a much stronger economy in the year-ago period,” said Jonathan Reich, chief executive officer of Zedge.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
ORCL Earnings: Oracle reports strong revenue and profit growth for Q4
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) on Monday reported higher revenues and net profit for the fourth quarter of 2023. The results also exceeded analysts' consensus estimates. The software giant said its
Here are a few points to keep in mind if you are considering Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) stayed green on Monday. The stock has dropped 9% year-to-date and 17% over the past three months. The beauty retailer delivered sales and
Lennar to report earnings on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know
The American housing market has been resilient to the coronavirus-related disruption, and more recently the economic uncertainties. While inflation and interest rate hikes are putting pressure on sales, homebuilder Lennar