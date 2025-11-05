Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Humana Q3 2025 profit drops despite higher revenues
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, on Wednesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Third-quarter earnings per share, on a reported basis, declined sharply to $1.62 from $3.98 per share in Q3 FY24
- On an adjusted basis, Q3 earnings per share were $3.24, compared to $4.16 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Net income dropped to $134 million in the September quarter from $651 million a year earlier
- The company reported total revenues of $32.6 billion for the quarter, compared to $29.4 billion last year
- Insurance segment benefit ratio was 91.1% in Q3, in line with the company’s previously disclosed expectation of just above 91 percent
- The management lowered its full-year earnings per share guidance to $12.26 from the previous estimate of $13.77
- Adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2025 has been reaffirmed at approximately $17.00
- It also confirmed the FY25 Insurance segment benefit ratio guidance range in the 90.1-90.5% range
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Important takeaways from Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q4 2025 report
Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The company, a leading manufacturer and supplier of digital wireless communication products, is
Here are a few noteworthy points about Snap’s (SNAP) Q3 2025 performance
Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) jumped 9% on Thursday, a day after the company released its third quarter 2025 earnings results. Revenues saw double-digit growth versus the prior year
ConocoPhillips (COP) Q3 2025 adjusted earnings decline YoY
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), a leading oil exploration company, on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings. On an adjusted basis,