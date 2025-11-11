Earnings Summary: Instacart reports double-digit revenue growth for Q3 FY25

Grocery delivery platform Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) has reported strong order and revenue growth for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Total revenue climbed 10% year-over-year to $939 million in Q3, representing 10.2% of gross transaction value
- Transaction revenue rose 10% to $670 million, representing 7.3% of gross transaction value
- Advertising & other revenue was $269 million, representing a10% increase
- At $9.17 billion, gross transaction value was up 10% year-over-year in the September quarter
- The company reported total orders of 83.4 million for the September quarter, up 14% from last year
- Q3 net income was $144 million or $0.51 per share, vs. $118 million or $0.42 per share a year earlier
- Third-quarter gross profit came in at $692 million, up 8% from the comparable quarter of FY24
- Adjusted EBITDA moved up 22% from last year to $278 million in the September quarter
