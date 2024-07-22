Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: IQVIA reports higher revenue and adj. profit for Q2 2024
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV), a global provider of advanced analytics solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.
- Second-quarter revenue increased to $3.81 billion from $3.73 billion in the prior-year period
- Net Income was $363 million or $1.97 per share in Q2, compared to $297 million or $1.59 per share a year earlier
- Adjusted earnings increased to $2.64 per share during the three months from $2.43 per share in Q2 2023
- R&D Solutions’ quarterly bookings were $2.7 billion in Q2, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.27x
- Q2 R&D Solutions contracted backlog was $30.6 billion, up 7.7% reported and 8.1% at constant currency year-over-year
- The company expects full-year 2024 revenue to be between $15.43 billion and $15.53 billion
- The adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2024 is in the range of $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion
- It is looking for full-year adjusted earnings per share between $11.10 and $11.30
