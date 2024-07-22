Categories Earnings, Health Care

Earnings Summary: IQVIA reports higher revenue and adj. profit for Q2 2024

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV), a global provider of advanced analytics solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

  • Second-quarter revenue increased to $3.81 billion from $3.73 billion in the prior-year period
  • Net Income was $363 million or $1.97 per share in Q2, compared to $297 million or $1.59 per share a year earlier
  • Adjusted earnings increased to $2.64 per share during the three months from $2.43 per share in Q2 2023
  • R&D Solutions’ quarterly bookings were $2.7 billion in Q2, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.27x
  • Q2 R&D Solutions contracted backlog was $30.6 billion, up 7.7% reported and 8.1% at constant currency year-over-year
  • The company expects full-year 2024 revenue to be between $15.43 billion and $15.53 billion
  • The adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2024 is in the range of $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion
  • It is looking for full-year adjusted earnings per share between $11.10 and $11.30

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

VZ Earnings: All you need to know about Verizon’s Q2 2024 earnings results

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenue was $32.8 billion, up 0.6% from the same period last year. Consolidated net income

Important Takeaways from Netflix’s (NFLX) Q2 2024 report

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has expanded its subscriber base consistently in recent years, with growth accelerating after it launched a crackdown on password sharing a year ago. While delivering better-than-expected

American Express (AXP): Main takeaways from the Q2 2024 earnings report

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) dropped over 3% on Friday after the company delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2024. Profits beat expectations while revenue came

Tags

Data analyticsHealthcare Technology

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top