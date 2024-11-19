Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Jacobs Solutions (J) reports Q4 2024 financial results
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J), a leading provider of technical professional services, Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Q4 revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $.3.0 billion; adjusted net revenue rose 4.3% in constant currency
- Net income attributable to the company was $325.4 million or $2.51 per share, compared to $149.4 million or $1.24 per share last year
- Adjusted earnings per share was $1.37 in the September quarter, up 28% year-over-year
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 12.5% annually to $289 million during the three months
- In Q4, the company recorded $187 million in mark-to-market gains on its investment in Amentum Holdings
- Backlog totaled $21.8 billion at the end of the quarter, up 22.5% YoY
- For fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted net revenue to grow mid-to-high single digits annually
- Full-year adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to range from 13.8% to 14.0%; adjusted EPS is expected to range from $5.80 to $6.20
