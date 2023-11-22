Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Jacobs Solutions reports Q4 2023 financial results
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J), a leading provider of technical professional services, has reported an increase in fourth-quarter revenues. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2024
- Q4 revenue was $4.3 billion, up 10.5% year-over-year; adjusted net revenue rose 7.3% in constant currency
- Net earnings and EPS from continuing operations came in at $150 million and $1.25, respectively
- Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.90
- Cash flow from operations at the end of the quarter was $219 million, and free cash flow was $180 million
- Backlog increased $1.2 billion to $29.1 billion, up 4% year-over-year
- For fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion
- Full-year adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $7.70 to $8.20, up 9% and 10% at the midpoints, respectively
