Earnings Summary: JinkoSolar announces business highlights for H1 2025

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS), a leading solar module manufacturer, on Wednesday announced operating highlights for the first half of fiscal 2025.
- Total module shipments were 41.8 GW in the first half; around 60% of module shipments went to overseas markets
- The company became the first module manufacturer to deliver a total of 350 GW of solar modules by June 30, 2025
- Mass-produced efficiency for TOPCon cells exceeded 26.5%; conversion efficiency of high-efficiency series reached 27.1%
- For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, JinkoSolar expects its module shipments to be in the range of 20.0 GW to 23.0 GW
- For fiscal 2025, the company expects module shipments to be in the range of 85.0 GW to 100.0 GW
- It estimates annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell, and solar module to reach 120.0 GW, 95.0 GW, and 130.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2025
