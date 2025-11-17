Earnings Summary: JinkoSolar Holding reports Q3 2025 financial results

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS), a leading solar module manufacturer, on Monday announced operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Total revenues were RMB16.16 billion, or US$2.27 billion, in the third quarter, down 34.1% from the year-ago quarter
- Net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB749.8 million, or US$105.3 million in Q3, compared to net income of RMB22.5 million in Q3 2024
- Adjusted net loss was RMB373.1 million, or US$52.4 million, in the third quarter, compared to net income of RMB103.9 million last year
- On a per-share basis, Q3 loss was RMB3.58, or US$0.50, translating into RMB14.32 per ADS, or US$2.01 per ADS
- Total module shipments for the third quarter were around 20GW, with over 65% shipped to overseas markets
- During the quarter, mass-produced cell efficiency for high-efficiency TOPCon products reached 27.2% to 27.4%
- Quarterly shipments climbed 16.7% year-over-year to 21,570 MW in Q3; there were 20,014 MW for solar modules and 1,556 MW for cells and wafers
