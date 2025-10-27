Earnings Summary: Keurig Dr Pepper Q3 FY25 earnings grow on higher revenues

Beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) on Monday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted net income.
- Third-quarter net sales increased 10.7% from last year to $4.3 billion; on a constant currency basis, sales rose 10.6%
- The company achieved a volume/mix growth of 6.4% and net price realization of 4.2% during the quarter
- Net income increased 7.5% year-over-year to $662 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the September quarter
- On an adjusted basis, Q3 net income increased 6.5% to $738 million; adjusted earnings per share rose 5.9% to $0.54
- At $995 million, Q3 operating income was up 10.3% YoY; adjusted operating income rose 3.8% to $1,091 million
- Operating cash flow for the third quarter was $639 million; free cash flow totaled $528 million
- The management expects fiscal 2025 constant currency net sales growth in a high-single-digit range
- The guidance for full-year adjusted earnings per share growth is in a high-single-digit range
- At current rates, foreign currency translation is forecasted to approximate a one-half of one percentage point headwind to full-year top- and bottom-line growth
