Earnings Summary: KKR & Co. Q3 2025 profit rises on higher revenues

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) on Friday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in revenues and net income.

  • Total operating earnings increased to $1.4 billion or $1.55 per share in Q3 from $1.25 billion or $1.39 per share last year
  • Adjusted net income was $1.27 billion or $1.41 per share in the third quarter, vs. $1.18 billion or $1.32 per share in Q3 FY24
  • Total revenues increased to $5.53 billion in the September quarter from $4.79 billion a year earlier
  • Net income rose to $860 million or $0.90 per share in the third quarter from $600.6 million or $0.64 per share last year
  • Assets Under Management totaled $723 billion during the three months, up 16% year-over-year
  • Fee Paying Assets Under Management weas $585 billion in the third quarter, up 16% year-over-year

