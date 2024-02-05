Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: Loews Corp. (L) reports higher Q4 revenue and profit
Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries, on Monday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter.
- Q4 net income increased 26% annually to $446 million or $1.99 per share from $355 million or $1.49 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Total revenues came in at $4.26 billion in the December quarter, compared to $3.79 billion a year earlier
- The company repurchased 2.1 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $141 million through the end of the quarter
- Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, increased 9% annually to $81.92 as of December 31
- As of December 31, the parent company had $2.6 billion of cash and investments and $1.8 billion of debt
