Loews Corporation’s (L) Q2 earnings per share rise 6% on higher revenues

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries, on Monday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2024.

Net income increased to $369 billion in the June quarter from $360 million in the year-ago quarter. On a per-share basis, Q2 earnings were $1.67, compared to $1.58 in the second quarter of 2023.

The bottom line benefitted from an 8% growth in second-quarter revenues to $4.27 billion, with the core CNA Financial segment registering a 7% revenue growth.

“Loews had another good quarter driven by strong results at CNA and Boardwalk. CNA continued to experience profitable growth while Boardwalk capitalized on strong fundamentals in the natural gas pipeline business,” said James Tisch, chief executive officer of Loews Corporation.

Prior Performance