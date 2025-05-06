Categories Analysis, Hospitality
Earnings Summary: Marriott International Q1 2025 profit rises on higher revenues
Hotel chain Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025.
- Total revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $6.26 billion in the first quarter from $6.00 billion a year earlier
- Revenue Per Available Room moved up by 4.1% worldwide in Q1, with 3.3% growth in the U.S. & Canada and 5.9% growth in international markets
- Q1 net profit rose to $665 million or $2.39 per share from $564 million or $1.93 per share in the year-ago quarter
- On an adjusted basis, March-quarter earnings advanced to $2.32 per share from $2.13 per share in Q1 2024
- First quarter adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.22 billion, which is up 7% from the year-ago quarter
- Marriot added around 12,200 net rooms during the quarter, representing a 4.6% growth from the end of the first quarter of 2024
- At the end of the quarter, the worldwide development pipeline totaled around 3,800 properties and over 587,000 rooms, up 7.4% year-over-year
- The board repurchased 2.8 million shares for $0.8 billion in Q1 FY25; the company has returned over $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share year-to-date
