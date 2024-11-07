Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Moderna swings to profit in Q3 on modest revenue growth
Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Thursday reported net income for the third quarter of 2024, compared to a loss last year
- Third-quarter revenues came in at $1.86 billion, compared to $1.83 billion in the prior-year period
- The company reported net profit of $13 million for Q3, compared to a loss of $3.63 billion in the same period last year
- On a per-share basis, Q3 earnings were $0.03, vs. a loss of $9.53 per share last year
- Net product sales for the quarter were $1.8 billion, which is up 4% from the same period in 2023
- Q3 cost of sales was $514 million, including third-party royalties, unutilized manufacturing capacity, and inventory write-downs
- For fiscal 2024, the company expects total product sales to be between $3.0 billion and $3.5 billion
- Full-year cost of sales is expected to be in the range of 40-45% of product sales
- Cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of September 30, 2024, were $9.2 billion, vs. $10.8 billion last year
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Halliburton (HAL) Q3 2024 revenue and profit decline YoY
Energy giant Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting lower revenues and profit. Third-quarter revenue declined 2% annually to $5.70 billion. Revenues
Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $81 million for the third quarter of 2024, up 7.6% year-over-year. Net loss was $26.6 million, or $0.41 per share, compared
TTWO Earnings: All you need to know about Take-Two Interactive’s Q2 2025 earnings results
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.35 billion. GAAP net loss was $365.5 million, or $2.08