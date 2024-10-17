Earnings Summary: M&T Bank Corporation reports Q3 2024 financial results

Financial services provider M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) Thursday released results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting a modest increase in earnings.
- Net income attributable to shareholders edged up to $674 million or $4.02 per share in Q3 from $664 million or $3.98 per share a year earlier
- Net operating income came in at $731 million in the third quarter, vs. $702 million in the prior-year period
- Net interest income came in at $1.73 billion in the September quarter, compared to $1.78 billion last year
- Return on average assets moved up to $1.37% in Q3 from $1.33% in the same period last year
- Q3 net interest margin came in at 3.62%, compared to $3.79% in the year-ago period
- The company had total assets worth $209.58 billion at the end of the quarter, vs. $205.79 billion a year earlier
