Earnings Summary: NextEra Energy reports Q4 2024 results

Energy infrastructure company NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Friday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also provided long-term financial guidance.
- Net income declined modestly to $1.20 billion or $0.58 per share in Q4 from $1.21 billion or $0.59 per last year
- On an adjusted basis, fourth-quarter profit was $1.10 billion or $0.53 per share, vs. $1.07 billion or $0.52 per share in Q4 2023
- In the December quarter, operating revenues decreased sharply to $5.39 billion from $6.88 billion in the prior year quarter
- NextEra continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.45 to $3.70 in fiscal 2025
- For 2026, the company anticipates adjusted earnings to be between $3.63 per share and $4.00 per share
- For 2027, the management estimates adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.85 and $4.32
- The company continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at a roughly 10% rate per year through at least 2026, off a 2024 base
