Earnings Summary: onsemi Q4 2024 revenue and adj. profit decline YoY

onsemi (NASDAQ: ON), a leading manufacturer and distributor of semiconductor components, Monday reported lower revenue and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Fourth-quarter revenues declined to $1.72 billion from $2.02 billion in the corresponding period last year
  • Net Income attributable to the company was $379.9 million, compared to $562.7 million last year
  • On a per-share basis, fourth-quarter earnings decreased to $0.88 from $1.28 in Q4 2023
  • Adjusted income per share was $0.95 in the final three months of 2024, vs. $1.25 per share a year earlier
  • Reported gross margin and adjusted gross margin were 45.2% and 45.3%, respectively in Q4
  • Operating margin and adjusted operating margin were 23.7% and 26.7%, respectively, in the December quarter
  • The company returned ~54% of its free cash flow to shareholders, over the fiscal year, through stock repurchases
  • For the first quarter of 2025, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion

