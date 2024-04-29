Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: onsemi reports lower Q1 2024 revenue and adj. profit
Technology company onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), which designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor components and solutions, Monday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024.
- First-quarter revenues declined to $1.86 billion from $1.96 billion in the corresponding period last year
- Net Income attributable to the company was $453 million, compared to $461.7 million last year
- On a per-share basis, first-quarter earnings edged up to $1.04 from $1.03 in Q1 2023
- Adjusted income per share was $1.08 in the first three months of 2024, vs. $1.19 per share a year earlier
- Reported gross margin and adjusted gross margin were 45.8% and 45.9%, respectively in Q1
- Operating margin and adjusted operating margin were 28.2% and 29.0%, respectively, in the March quarter
- The company returned ~100% of free cash flow over the last 12 months to shareholders through stock repurchases
- For the second quarter, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion
