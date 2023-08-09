Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Charles River Laboratories reports Q2 2023 results
Pharma company Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) on Wednesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
- For the quarter, the company reported revenues of $1.06 billion, up 8.9% from $973.1 million recorded in the prior-year quarter
- Net income attributable to common shareholders was $97.0 million in Q2, compared to $109.3 million for the same period in 2022
- On a per-share basis, Q2 unadjusted earnings decreased 11.3% year-over-year to $1.89 from $2.13 last year
- Adjusted profit was $138.3 million in the June quarter, which is down 2.5% from the prior-year period
- Earnings per share, on an adjusted basis, decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $2.69 during the three-month period
- The management expects revenues to increase in the range of 2.5% to 4.5% in fiscal 2023
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reports Q1 2024 results. Here’s all you need to know
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on Tuesday announced results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues. June-quarter revenues rose 17% annually to $1.28 billion. Net
Tyson Foods (TSN): A look at the challenges faced by this food processing company
Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were up slightly on Tuesday, recovering from the plunge it took a day ago after delivering disappointing results for its third quarter of
Infographic: Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q2 2023 earnings results
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues were $22.1 billion, down 10.9% from the same period a year ago. Net income decreased