Categories Earnings, Health Care

Earnings Summary: Charles River Laboratories reports Q2 2023 results

Pharma company Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) on Wednesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

  • For the quarter, the company reported revenues of $1.06 billion, up 8.9% from $973.1 million recorded in the prior-year quarter
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $97.0 million in Q2, compared to $109.3 million for the same period in 2022
  • On a per-share basis, Q2 unadjusted earnings decreased 11.3% year-over-year to $1.89 from $2.13 last year
  • Adjusted profit was $138.3 million in the June quarter, which is down 2.5% from the prior-year period
  • Earnings per share, on an adjusted basis, decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $2.69 during the three-month period
  • The management expects revenues to increase in the range of 2.5% to 4.5% in fiscal 2023

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reports Q1 2024 results. Here’s all you need to know

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on Tuesday announced results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues. June-quarter revenues rose 17% annually to $1.28 billion. Net

Tyson Foods (TSN): A look at the challenges faced by this food processing company

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were up slightly on Tuesday, recovering from the plunge it took a day ago after delivering disappointing results for its third quarter of

Infographic: Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q2 2023 earnings results

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues were $22.1 billion, down 10.9% from the same period a year ago. Net income decreased

Tags

Biotechnologypharmaceuticals

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top