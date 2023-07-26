Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) will be releasing its second quarter 2023 earnings report today at 4:10 pm ET.

It is estimated that the restaurant chain’s June quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, increased to $12.31 per share from $9.30 per share in the same period of last year. Analysts are looking for revenues of $2.53 billion for the second quarter, which is up 14% year-over-year.

In the first three months of 2023, Chipotle’s comparable restaurant sales increased an impressive 10.9% annually. That translated into a 17% jump in total revenues to $2.4 billion. First-quarter adjusted profit surged 84% to $10.50 per share. On a reported basis, net income was $291.6 million, up 84% year-over-year.