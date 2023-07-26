Categories LATEST
Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) will be releasing its second quarter 2023 earnings report today at 4:10 pm ET.
Listen to Chipotle Mexican Grill‘s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
It is estimated that the restaurant chain’s June quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, increased to $12.31 per share from $9.30 per share in the same period of last year. Analysts are looking for revenues of $2.53 billion for the second quarter, which is up 14% year-over-year.
In the first three months of 2023, Chipotle’s comparable restaurant sales increased an impressive 10.9% annually. That translated into a 17% jump in total revenues to $2.4 billion. First-quarter adjusted profit surged 84% to $10.50 per share. On a reported basis, net income was $291.6 million, up 84% year-over-year.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
BA Earnings: Highlights of Boeing’s Q2 2023 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a wider net loss, on an adjusted basis. Revenues grew 18%. Core loss,
Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 6% to $12 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenues grew
T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q2 2023 earnings results
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues inched up by 0.9% to $29.9 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to