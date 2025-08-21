Earnings Summary: Progressive Corp. reports higher profit for July 2025

Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has reported a sharp increase in net income for July 2025, as the insurance holding company’s premiums grew in double digits.
- July 2025 net income came in at $1.09 billion, vs. $814.0 million in the comparable month of 2024
- On a per-share basis, earnings climbed 34% to $1.85 from $1.38 in the prior-year period
- Net premiums written were $7.06 billion during the month, compared to $6.38 billion in July last year
- Net premiums earned increased 15% to $6.99 billion from $6.07 billion a year earlier
- The company reported a combined ratio of 85.3% for July, compared to 88% last year
- At the end of the month, Progressive had 37.6 million policies in force, which is up 14% from the year-ago period
