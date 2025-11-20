Earnings Summary: Progressive Corporation reports higher profit for October

Insurance holding company Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has reported financial results for the month ended October 31, 2025.
- Net premiums written increased 6% year-over-year to $7 billion in October
- Net premiums earned were $7.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year
- October net income more than doubled year-over-year to $846 million, or $1.44 per share
- The combined ratio for the month was 89.7%, compared to 94.1% last year
- At the end of the period, the company had a total of 38.38 million policies in force, up 12% YoY
- Personal Lines and Commercial Lines policies increased 12% and 5%, respectively, from the year-ago period
