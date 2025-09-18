Earnings Summary: Progressive Corporation’s August profit jumps

Insurance holding company Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has reported a sharp increase in net income for August 2025, as the company’s premiums grew in double digits.
- August 2025 net income came in at $1.22 billion, vs. $935 million in the comparable month of 2024
- On a per-share basis, earnings climbed 30% to $2.07 from $1.59 in the prior-year period
- Net premiums written were $7.2 billion during the month, compared to $6.5 billion in August last year
- Net premiums earned increased 18% to $7.04 billion from $5.97 billion a year earlier
- The company reported a combined ratio of 83.1% for August, compared to 85.5% last year
- At the end of the month, Progressive had 37.89 million policies in force, which is up 13% from the year-ago period
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
FedEx Q1 2026 earnings rise on higher revenues, beat estimates
Cargo giant FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) on Thursday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Earnings also beat analysts' estimates. Adjusted earnings increased to
Hasbro’s (HAS) Wizards segment remains a bright spot for the toymaker
Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) were up 1% on Thursday. The stock has gained 33% year-to-date. The toymaker saw growth in its business during the first half of 2025
Inspire Veterinary Partners has a focus on long-term relationship with stakeholders: CEO
Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ: IVP) operates a growing network of veterinary hospitals across the US, specializing in small animal care for companion pets. In an interview with AlphaStreet, Kimball Carr,