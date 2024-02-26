Earnings Summary: Public Service Enterprise (PEG) reports Q4 2023 results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG), a diversified energy company, announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Fourth-quarter net income declined to $546 million or $1.10 per share from $788 million or $1.58 per share in the prior-year period
- Total operating revenues decreased to $2.61 billion in Q4 from $3.14 billion in the same period of 2022
- On an adjusted basis, operating income per share was $0.54 in the December quarter, vs. $0.64 a year earlier
- The management updated its five-year regulated capital spending plan to $18 billion to $21 billion
- The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2024 adjusted operating earnings guidance range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share
