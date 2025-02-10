Categories Earnings, Technology

Earnings Summary: Rockwell Automation Q1 2025 earnings drop on lower sales

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, reported lower adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a decline in sales.

  • First-quarter sales were $1.88 billion, down 8% from $2.05 billion reported in the same quarter of fiscal 2024
  • Organic sales decreased 7.6% annually during the three months, hurt by a decline in currency translation
  • Net income attributable to the company was $184 million or $1.61 per share in Q1, compared to $215 million or $1.86 per share last year
  • Q1 adjusted earnings per share decreased to $1.83 from $2.04 a year earlier, mainly due to lower sales volume
  • The pre-tax margin was 11.3% in the first quarter, compared to 12.7% in the corresponding period last year
  • Total segment operating earnings decreased 10% year-over-year to $321 million during the three months
  • Total segment operating margin was 17.1% in the first quarter, vs. 17.3% in the prior-year quarter

