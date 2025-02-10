Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Rockwell Automation Q1 2025 earnings drop on lower sales
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, reported lower adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a decline in sales.
- First-quarter sales were $1.88 billion, down 8% from $2.05 billion reported in the same quarter of fiscal 2024
- Organic sales decreased 7.6% annually during the three months, hurt by a decline in currency translation
- Net income attributable to the company was $184 million or $1.61 per share in Q1, compared to $215 million or $1.86 per share last year
- Q1 adjusted earnings per share decreased to $1.83 from $2.04 a year earlier, mainly due to lower sales volume
- The pre-tax margin was 11.3% in the first quarter, compared to 12.7% in the corresponding period last year
- Total segment operating earnings decreased 10% year-over-year to $321 million during the three months
- Total segment operating margin was 17.1% in the first quarter, vs. 17.3% in the prior-year quarter
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MCD Earnings: All you need to know about McDonald’s Q4 2024 earnings results
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues remained flat at $6.4 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Global comparable sales
Coca-Cola (KO) looks poised to end fiscal 2024 on a mixed note
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has an impressive track record of effectively navigating market headwinds by continually innovating its product portfolio to align with customers' changing consumption patterns. While the
Take-Two (TTWO) expects strength in NBA 2K and softness in mobile to continue in 4Q25
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) soared 14% on Friday. The company delivered mixed results for the third quarter of 2025, as revenue came below estimates while loss