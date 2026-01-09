Earnings Summary: Simply Good Foods Company Q1 earnings drop on weak sales

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL), a leading consumer packaged food and beverage company, has reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
- First-quarter net sales decreased to $340.2 million from $341.3 million in the prior-year quarter
- Net income came in at $25.3 million in the November quarter, versus $38.1 million in Q1 2025
- On a per-share basis, earnings dropped to $0.26 per share in the first quarter from $0.38 per share last year
- Adjusted earnings per share were $0.39 during the three months, compared to $0.49 a year earlier
- First-quarter adjusted EBITDA declined sharply to $55.6 million from $70.1 million in the year-ago quarter
- For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect sales change to range between -2% and +2% year-over-year
- Gross margin is expected to decline between 100 and 150 basis points year-over-year in fiscal 2026
- Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to change between -4% and +1% year-over-year
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: What to look for when Netflix (NFLX) reports Q4 2025 results
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is expected to report Q4 results on January 20, amid expectations for strong revenue and earnings growth. The company is navigating a shifting streaming landscape where
What to look for when United Airlines (UAL) reports its Q4 2025 earnings results
Shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) stayed red on Thursday. The stock has gained 15% over the past three months. The airline is scheduled to report its earnings results for
Infographic: How Constellation Brands (STZ) performed in Q3 2026
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported net sales of $2.22 billion for the third quarter of 2026, down 10% year-over-year. Organic net sales were down 2%. Net income attributable to